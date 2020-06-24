Total War: Three Kingdoms Patch 1.5.3 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

A brand new update released for Creative Assembly and SEGA’s Total War: Three Kingdoms. Take note that this update is now available on PC (Steam). Total War: Three Kingdoms Patch 1.5.3 fixed skills for various characters that gave abilities but weren’t giving attribute bonuses and they also restored Liu Hong’s family estate income bonus to 200% again. Below you will find the complete list of all Total War: Three Kingdoms Patch 1.5.3 patch notes.

Fixed issue that caused the game to stall when using the Demand Abdication diplomatic option. This stalling could also be seen sometimes when occupying settlements, and was caused by a character attribute update check being run too often (which has now corrected).

Restored Liu Hong’s family estate income bonus to 200% again.

Fixed skills for the following characters that gave abilities but weren’t giving attribute bonuses: He Jin; Liu Chong; Lu Zhi; Zhang Bao; Zhang Jue; Zhang Liang.

Corrected the following unit formation abilities that were slightly wrong in Total War: Three Kingdoms 1.5.2 – they now have Spear Wall instead of Shield Wall (Spears): Fervent Defenders; Guardians of the Land; Ascetics of the Way.

Fixed issue where Sima Ai in Eight Princes did not have access to Zhanmajian Infantry or Imperial units.

Future Fix: Fix for issue where Yellow Turban characters are being recruited by non-Yellow Turban factions and vice versa.

Future Fix: Fix for issues caused by using Grant Independence as Yellow Turban factions – this option will be removed for those factions.

Fix for issues caused by using Grant Independence as Yellow Turban factions – this option will be removed for those factions. Future Fix: Fix for cavalry units added in A World Betrayed being unable to dismount.

Fix for cavalry units added in A World Betrayed being unable to dismount. Future Fix: Fix for armies being able to replenish on rivers in Double Time stance.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Total War: Three Kingdoms Patch 1.5.2 was quite a big update, as the developers made various fixes and adjustments to Diplomacy, Characters, Campaign, Audio, and Battle. Something else that stood out in this update is that the developers fixed an annoying issue where the distance marching sounds were not being played in campaign battles.

I remind you that Creative Assembly and SEGA’s Total War: Three Kingdoms released on May 23, 2019 for PC.