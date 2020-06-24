New Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Trailer Coming Tomorrow

The time to relish in some new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage as well as “fresh” details about the highly anticipated game has finally arrived.

Taking to Twitter just now, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Night City Wire will be taking place tomorrow. The digital event for Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to take place a couple of weeks back but was delayed in respect of the protests happening in the United States against systemic racism and police brutality.

CD Projekt Red has interestingly promised to showcase both a brand new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer and gameplay footage, which could probably be the same unless the developer will be premiering two separate reveals. Night City Wire was previously speculated to shed light on the post-release content of the game. Perhaps a trailer will serve that purpose.

Furthermore, the upcoming digital show will be detailing braindance, which according to the lore is “a sort of personal version of the Net and genre of experimental sonic excursions.”

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance.

Cyberpunk 2077 has unfortunately been delayed for a second time and will now release after an additional couple of months. The extended development time will mostly be used on polishing the base game and its expansive, complicated world.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled for a release on April 16, 2020. The release date was then pushed back to September 17, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 will now release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020.

The silver lining being that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on day one. However, a “proper, full-blown next-gen version” will be released somewhere in 2021 which current-generation players will be able to avail as a free upgrade.