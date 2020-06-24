Marvel’s Avengers Matchmaking Does Exist, Says Dev

One of the big draws of the Avengers in comics is having your favorite Marvel heroes fighting side-by side with one another, and Crystal Dynamics’ Marvels Avengers game is no exception. But, you won’t have to look around for someone to play with, as Marvel’s Avengers matchmaking does exist in-game.

The confirmation comes from Crystal Dynamics dev Philippe Therien, apparently in response to a question about whether or not the game’s multiplayer mode would have matchmaking to begin with, which will make playing the multiplayer portion of the game much less frustrating.

While the game had previously been announced to have four-player cooperative multiplayer, actual matchmaking wasn’t confirmed. While there are likely a number of players that would want to exclusively play with their friends, other people might be braver and be able to go in with randoms.

Of course, Marvel’s Avengers matchmaking is also good for people who don’t have any friends that own the game, as with matchmaking you’re sure to find up to three other people that also want to play the game but have nobody to play it with.

Having matchmaking can also help to get some really wild teams out there, especially considering that there’s going to be more Avengers heroes available to play as than just Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Black Widow (and hopefully Hawkeye).

While only Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, has been revealed to be a character outside of the core Avengers team, hopefully in the future more heroes can join the fight in the story mode even if they’re just DLC. Previously, Crystal Dynamics has said DLC characters will also have unique gameplay and their own stories.

We’ll be able to see all of these new characters in action with the help of Marvel’s Avengers matchmaking when the game releases on September 4 for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.