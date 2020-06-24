Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.9.0.2, Fixes Buttons, Activities, Investment, Weapons, Armor

Bungie has released Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.9.0.2 today, which contains a number of quick fixes for a number of continuing issues across a variety of categories to help smooth over the Season of Arrivals currently happening in the game. This includes fixes to controller buttons, in-game activities, time investment, weapons, armor, and more.

To start off with, we have the controller remapping fixes. The hotfix fixes various controller-related issues, such as analogue based actions requiring a button press or trigger pull instead. This should help players to have more concise button prompts.

Fixes have also implemented so that the Warlock Stormchaser super activates even if attack inputs are held during activation. Hunter dodges and Warlock Icarus Dashes are also now easier to activate, and the Jumper control scheme now works properly when you press the A button to dismount from your Sparrow.

The Activities segment is far less involved, as it fixes an issue where players would have an invisible ship, black emblem, and zero power whenever they returned to orbit after finishing an activity.

The next category that Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.9.0.2 fixes is investments, which are rewards for doing activities. Various reward sources will now drop at their normal power levels instead of at 750. The Tommy’s Matchbook Catalyst quest should return to player inventories, and the quest should also be easier to complete now.

The Destiny 2 Beyond Light preorder emblem should also now be present in all collections if you preordered it. Upgrading gift ranks should also properly record progress. Two legendary ships from Amanda Holliday that could not be purchased have been removed. Seasonal Artifacts will now cost the proper amount of Glimmer to socket. Completing the new Prophecy Dungeon solo should also unlock the associated Triumph.

Next in the Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.9.0.2, we have Weapons, another short category. Witherhoard should now deal the proper amount of damage. An issue that might happen when you swap out Exotic weapons while their perks were active should also now be fixed.

Finally in the hotfix, we have armor and other gear. The Saint’s Vocation Exotic ship should now be visible in preview and orbit. The Almost Mighty Exotic Ghost shell should also now be visible. If you own the Insight Unyielding Titan gauntlets, you should now be able to see when aiming bows. And finally, the Cryptarch beacon should activate properly when you acquire the Season of Arrivals Silver/Emote platform offer.

You can log into Desitny 2 now to see all of these changes in the Destiny 2 Hotfix 2.9.0.2. You can also find the official patchnotes here.