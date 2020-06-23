Dying Light 2 & Bloodlines 2 Writer Chris Avellone Accused Of Sexual Assault

Chris Avellone, a prominent name in the games industry, has been accused of using his status to sexually assault and harass multiple women. Based on horrifying first-hand accounts, he has been leveraging his position of power to take advantage of women trying to break into the games industry for years.

Following an interview with IGN over the weekend, several women came forward to oust Avellone for his sexual misconduct. Twitter user Karissa, for one, relayed her experience where Avellone (and his friends) intentionally got her “blackout drunk” during a gaming convention before taking her to a back room.

She further pointed out that Avellone has been preying upon women in the games industry since 2013, often during industry-related or company-paid events, as well as sending sexually explicit messages to women over social media.

While we’re at it, here’s another man to add to the gaming industry predator garbage pile. Yesterday was the first time I said something publicly about this, and I’m done being silent, despite that fuckstick in the reply telling me to shut up. I WILL NOT. Thread: pic.twitter.com/bXXQHkQmcV — Karissa☕️@✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼|WEARAMASK😷 (@SJBsMama) June 20, 2020

Jacqui Collins, communications lead on Valorant, took to Twitter as well to share an exchange of text messages with Avellone, which included a sexually explicit proposition.

[nsfw language in img] In 2013, I forgave Chris for this. I never forgot about it, though. I always kind of regretted forgiving it. I remained friendly with Chris after, I’m sorry if that in any way enabled him to harm others. I was in a relationship at the time. Chris knew. https://t.co/sjVXCMw16T pic.twitter.com/gMHnESb615 — Jacqui Collins (@jacquicollins_) June 21, 2020

Avellone has worked on a long list of notable games (franchises) as a freelancing game designer and writer. He was involved with Pillars of Eternity, Tyranny, Fallout: New Vegas, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Prey, and Wasteland 2, among many others.

Most recently, he was working on Dying Light 2 and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. In the wake of his alleged sexual misconduct, developers Techland and Hardsuit Labs have decided to immediately part ways with Avellone.

This is why, together with Chris Avellone, we’ve decided to end our cooperation. We are still working towards delivering the experience we promised in Dying Light 2. Both our narrative team, which Chris supported, and the whole development team of Dying Light 2 continue progressing efficiently, according to the plan revised at the beginning of the year.