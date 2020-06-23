Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Could Only Happen Through PS5 SSD

Insomniac Games is no rookie when it comes to high-value AAA titles. The announcement of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart doesn’t leave us less enthusiastic than their previous project Marvel’s Spider Man.

The new addition to the Ratchet & Clank franchise would not have been possible if not for the power of the Playstation 5 SSD. This is high praise and a reason to look forward to the console.

Insomniac Games creative director Marcus Smith recently said that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is only possible through the PS5 SSD. This is due to its speed and overall performance. He said:

“Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a game that utilizes dimensions and dimensional rifts, and that would not have been possible without the solid state drive of the PlayStation 5. The SSD is screamingly fast. It allows us to build worlds and project players from one place to another in near instantaneous speeds. It is an unbelievable game-changer in terms of, we can now do gameplay where you’re in one world and the next moment you’re in another.”

The reason behind this statement is simple. Going through rifts basically means that you’ll have to render a brand new world within a fragment of a second. In current-gen reality, this means… a loading screen. However, Playstation 5 will eliminate loading screens thanks to its SSD. This makes Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart unique in its own way.

The fact that the game wouldn’t see the light of day before the PS5 means that Insomniac must have had it under consideration for a long time. Having a vision and not being able to put it into an engine is a hardship. Thankfully, the next generation of consoles will eliminate most of those issues. Not all of them, but most.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has no set release date yet. It will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive with close to none chances of seeing a release on other platforms.