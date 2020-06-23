How to Evolve Zorua in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Zorua guide, we will be taking a look at a Dark Type Soft Tissue Pokemon called Zorua which looks like a fox with contrasting colored toes and hair. Our guide will help you figure out how to Evolve Zorua in Pokemon Sword and Shield, its Locations and Stats.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Zorua

Zorua Locations

This Mild Pokemon can be located in the Forest of Focus during Foggy Weather as there would be a 10% chance of finding it there during that weather. This was the overworld spawn.

The non-overworld spawn is also found in the Forest of Focus also during Foggy weather but the chances are much higher i.e. 15%.

How to Evolve Zorua

There are 2 stages for the evolution forms for Zorua. The first stage is Zorua which then evolves to Zoroark at level 30 and there is approximately a 40% increase in every state after this.

Zorua Abilities

The best nature for Zorua to have is Mild which will help out its Special Attack stats but would decrease its Defense.

It has only one normal ability called illusion in which it can disguise itself as the party’s last spot pokemon.

Weaknesses and Strengths

Being a Dragon-Type Pokemon, Zorua is weak against fighting, bug, and fairy Type Pokemon. But it takes less damage from Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon which means that it can take them out easily and it is immune to Psychic pokemon.

Stats