How to Evolve Lickitung in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

In the Isle of Armor DLC, many new Pokemon and evolutions have been introduced into the game. One of the new evolutions introduced in the game is that of Lickilicky. In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Lickitung guide, we have the complete information on How to Evolve Lickitung in Pokemon Sword and Shield into Lickilicky, its Locations and Stats.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Lickitung

In Sword and Shield, Lickitung is found in the following locations.

Soothing Wetlands

Challenge Beach

Brawlers’ Cave

Courageous Cavern (Max Raid Battles only)

Training Lowlands (Max Raid Battles only)

How to catch Lickitung

In the above locations, you can catch Lickitung. Running around in these areas, players can spot one with a little effort.

If one does not appear, players can simply run into all of the Pokemon in an area and then “Run” away from the encounter to reset the spawning of new Pokémon to catch.

Lickitung Abilities

Lickitung has the following abilities in Pokemon Sword and Shield:

Own Tempo: This Pokemon has its own tempo, and that prevents it from becoming confused.

Oblivious: The Pokemon is oblivious, and that keeps it from being infatuated or falling for taunts.

Cloud Nine (Hidden): Eliminates the effects of weather.

How to Evolve Lickitung

In Sword and Shield, Lickitung has only one evolution. It evolves into Lickilicky.

To evolve Lickitung, you need to learn the Rollout move with it. Once the move is learned, trade it to evolve into Lickilicky.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Lickitung is a Normal-type Pokemon, it is strong against Ghost-type Pokemon. It is weak against Fighting-type Pokemon. Below we have listed some Pokemons against which Lickitung is weak.

Lucario a Fighting and Steel-type Pokemon.

Gallade a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon.

Machamp a Fighting-type Pokemon.

Conkeldurr a Fighting-type Pokemon.

Bewear a Normal and Fighting-type Pokemon.

Below we have listed some Pokemons against which Lickitung is strong.

Dusknoir a Ghost-type Pokemon.

Chandelure a Ghost and Fire-type Pokemon.

Dhelmise a Ghost and Grass-type Pokemon.

Gengar a Ghost and Poison-type Pokemon.

Stats

Lickitung has the following stats in Sword and Shield: