How to Evolve Chansey in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

For this Pokemon Sword and Shield Chansey guide, we will be showing you how to Evolve Chansey in Pokemon Sword and Shield, its Locations and Stats, as well as strengths and weaknesses.

Hopefully, all of this information will help you better decide where Chansey fits in your current roster for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Chansey



Chansey’s (Normal-type) the cute Pokemon we’ve always associated with Nurse Joy back from the good old days! You can now capture one for yourself in the Isle of Armor DLC.

Chansey Locations

Chansey can be found wandering around the following locations (Overworld), with a spawn chance of 2%.

Fields of Honor

Soothing Wetlands

Forest of Focus

Brawlers’ Cave

Training Lowlands

Warm-Up Tunnel

Potbottom Desert

Workout Sea

Stepping-Stone Sea

Honeycalm Island

Chansey can also be found randomly in the tall grass with a spawn chance of 10% in the following areas, during all weathers.

Fields of Honor

Soothing Wetlands

Forest of Focus

Challenge Road

Loop Lagoon

Training Lowlands

Workout Sea

Stepping-Stone Sea

Insular Sea

Honeycalm Island

How to Evolve Chansey

Chansey is the evolved form of Happiny, done by making it hold an Oval Stone, and proceeding to level it up during the day-time.

In order to evolve Chansey into Blissey, you must level it up while having high friendship.

To build a strong bond with Chansey, just keep it in your party and battle on. If your Chansey faints, it will negatively affect your bond.

Chansey Abilities

Natural Cure – All status conditions healed when switched out.

Serence Grace – All status conditions healed when switched out.

Healer – May sometimes heal an ally Pokemon’s status condition.

Weaknesses and Strengths

Chansey’s a Normal-type Pokemon and is weak to Fighting-type moves.

However, Chansey is strong against Ghost-type Pokemon.

Having a total combat score of 450, it’s definitely another worthy pick from the Isle of Armor expansion!

Chansey Stats