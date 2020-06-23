For this Pokemon Sword and Shield Bouffalant guide, we’ll be discussing details regarding Bouffalant. Tips on how to Catch Bouffalant in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats; you can find it all here!

Pokemon Sword and Shield Bouffalant



This fierce bull is a perfect pick from the Isle of Armor considering how absolutely brutal it can be during combat.

It has honestly turned out to be one of my personal favorites from the new expansion, and not to mention it fit right into my roster with just a little bit of grind!

Locations

Part of the Isle of Armor expansion, you can find yourself a Bouffalant in Soothing Wetlands. It has a 5% chance of spawning under all weather conditions.

How to Evolve Bouffalant

First introduced in Generation V, Bouffalant does not have any evolution form currently, nor does it evolve from any known Pokemon. Your only choice is to find a wild Bouffalant and try to capture it to complete your pokedex.

Bouffalant Abilities

Reckless – Power up any moves that have recoil damage.

Sap Sipper – If hit by a Grass-type move, Bouffalant’s attack will increase.

Soundproof – Immunity to sound-based moves.

Weaknesses and Strengths

Considering Bouffalant is a Normal-type Pokemon, it only has to worry about damage from Fighting-type Pokemon.

Bouffalant is strong against Ghost-type Pokemon.

Due to its vulnerability being limited to only one type of Pokemon, it’s a pretty good all-rounder to consider for your roster especially when taking on max raid battles.

Stats