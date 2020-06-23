Grau Will Soon Be Nerfed In Call Of Duty: Warzone

Unarguably the most effective and popular weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone, the Grau 5.56 has been set aside to be nerfed in the coming weeks.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, co-design director of multiplayer Joe Cecot teased that a mid-season update has been planned to bring about a round of much-needed “weapon tuning” for the armory. While he never mentioned the Grau 5.56 in particular, him responding to a query of whether the Grau 5.56 will be nerfed or not does suggest the former to be happening.

We have a batch of weapon tuning in the works for the mid season update. Patch notes will outline when they drop 🙂 https://t.co/QlaTguFOLJ — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) June 19, 2020

The Grau 5.56 is currently the go-to weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone. The lightweight assault rifle has an exceptional range and an amazing accuracy alongside a fairly manageable recoil. The biggest advantage of using the Grau 5.56 though is the clean iron sight, which allows players to forego an optic and use the attachment slot for something else. The fact that nine out of ten players are running in Verdansk with the Grau 5.56 right now says a lot about the weapon.

The upcoming mid-season update will be toning down the power-levels of the weapon in order to balance out the playing field. The impact of the changes will only be realized once the patch notes are out. The update should arrive in the next couple of weeks, meaning that Infinity Ward may start discussing the changes by next week. In addition to the Grau 5.56 being nerfed, some of the other weapons may possible by buffed as well.

Elsewhere, the ongoing fourth season will also enable Warzone to support up to 200 players per match. The Call of Duty-styled battle royale mode currently supports only 150 players. However, a recent slipup from Infinity Ward ascertained that the cap will be increased to accomodate an additional 50 players.