Ghost Of Tsushima Update 1.01 Announced, Localization And Bug Fixes

A brand new patch has been announced for Ghost Of Tsushima on PlayStation 4. With Ghost Of Tsushima Update 1.01, you will find that this is quite a big patch, as the download and install size is around 7.7 GB. The developers only confirmed two patch notes thus far, probably due to the fact that the game releases next month and don’t want to reveal anything too soon. Below you will find the complete list of all Ghost Of Tsushima Update 1.01 patch notes.

Various Localization Fixes.

Other Bug Fixes.

In other news, Ghost of Tsushima went gold! And no, that does not mean that Sucker Punch was given a gold disc before publishing it, but rather that the game has completely finished its development (the version known as ‘Gold’), and is ready for production and mass distribution. Something that will take place in not long, since it will go on sale on July 17.

With a message on social media, the Sucker Punch team has announced that Ghost of Tsushima, their largest and most ambitious game to date, has completed development ahead of the premiere.

We’re thrilled to announce that #GhostOfTsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can’t wait to get it into your hands on July 17!

It’s DONE! #GhostOfTsushima is officially gold! I’m proud to be one member of an incredible team celebrating today! Our team kept our focus as we transitioned to WFH and never missed a beat. The result is an inspiring, exhilarating game we can’t wait for you to play on July 17!

Take note that this is an action, stealth and adventure video game which changes the setting of science fiction and mutant characters to move us to a highly accurate historical past. The game will take us to an exquisitely feudal Japan recreated in what is one of the most ambitious video games on the Sony platform. I remind you that Sucker Punch and SIE’s Ghost Of Tsushima will release on July 17, 2020 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.