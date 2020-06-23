Ghost Of Tsushima’s ESRB Rating Confirms Gory Violence & “Exposed Buttocks”

Ghost of Tsushima, the last PlayStation 4 exclusive before the advent of next-generation, has officially gone gold a month ahead of the official release. The milestone though was not the only achievement of the day.

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has released the rating description of the game and unsurprisingly, Ghost of Tsushima will be severely graphic by all accounts. The narrative and gameplay will feature “dismemberment and decapitation of enemy soldiers” and allow players to assassinate targets by stabbing them in the neck or impaling them with swords. Furthermore, the ESRB rating pointed out that some cutscenes show intense violence like captured civilians being burned alive and soldiers holding decapitated heads as trophies.

There will also be some nudity as well, though not the kind players might be expecting. Ghost of Tsushima also depicts ” a man’s exposed buttocks as he bathes in a hot spring” at some point in the narrative.

Ghost of Tsushima has been designed to be about story and exploration, and not loot drops. Simply following the path set forth by the main campaign will not give access to all of the weapons and abilities. To be completely decked out with the most powerful weapons, for example, players will need to explore every nook and cranny of the in-game world. The exploration-heavy design will also add to replay value. Unless players get it right the first time, they will most probably miss out on a lot of loot that will mean a second or more play-throughs.

Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled to release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on July 17, 2020. The game was previously tagged for June 26, 2020, but challenges brought forth by COVID-19 resulted in a month-long delay.