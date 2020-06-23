Fortnite Update 2.75 Announced, Minor Bug Fixes

Epic Games’ Fortnite has received details about a new patch. This patch will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.75 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size is around 450 MB on PlayStation 4. The developers only made a few minor bug fixes, but don’t expect any new content. Below you will find the complete list of all Fortnite Update 2.75 patch notes.

Battle Royale: Hit Indicators showing wrong direction.

Hit Indicators showing wrong direction. Mobile: Mobile swipe-up feature may close app on players.

Mobile swipe-up feature may close app on players. Mobile: New Landmark text may appear multiple times when exploring new locations.

New Landmark text may appear multiple times when exploring new locations. Mobile: Shadows darker than expected.

Fixed in Next Game Update: Missing styles for the Specialist Pickaxe and Arroyo Pack Back Bling.

Fixed in Next Game Update: Emotes playing over Main Stage music in Party Royale.

Fixed in Next Game Update: Epic & Legendary SMGs Sometimes Cannot Be Sidegraded.

Fixed in Next Game Update: Chug Splash does not heal when thrown inside of a bush.

Fixed in Next Game Update: Supply Drops may sometimes push loot under the map.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.73 (13.00) had a download and install size of around 8 GB on PlayStation 4. The developers finally introduced Chapter 2 Season 3 with new areas to explore, Marauders to face, and sharks to ride. You can also get the Season 3 Battle Pass to instantly unlock the Fade and Ocean Outfits.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account. I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.