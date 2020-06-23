Does The Last of Us Part 2 Have Story DLC?

The Last of Us Part 2 has been released for a few days now and fans are already wondering if there will be story DLC for the game coming in the near future. Be it the long wait or the mixed feelings regarding the protagonists, some players are looking for retribution through an expansion. Is Naughty Dog going to release a The Last of Us Part II story DLC or is this the end of the title?

For starters, let’s start with what we know about the franchise. The Last of Us released back in 2013 and did not receive any DLC at its time. year later, a “standalone DLC” was released with the name Left Behind, which followed Ellie into her childhood years. The game also received a multiplayer update, Factions pitting you against other players.

The Last of Us Part 2 DLC

Right now all we know is that multiplayer is coming to The Last of Us Part 2 but not exactly as DLC. The developers plan to release Factions as a standalone experience, one that will not coincide with the base game.

This leaves us to the possibility of a story DLC in The Last of Us Part 2. While there’s no announcement proving otherwise, we doubt Naughty Dog will compliment the main story with fluff. The main plot was dense and followed different characters, which makes the option of having to expand their story through DLC almost a privilege.

However, we would like to see some key characters getting some acknowledgement through separate story DLC. For instance, Yara, Lev and Jessie are characters that weren’t shown as much as we’d want. All three of them could have a whole storyline written around them. This is only a wish, however, and does not reflect any of Naughty Dog’s future expectations from TLOU2.

As far as we know, The Last of Us Part 2 will include no DLC. The fact that its special editions made no word of additional downloadable or purchasable content, it makes the matter obvious. However, we’d love to see another standalone DLC releasing like Left Behind. Now that the universe has expanded even more, it’s an excellent opportunity to test the waters with a different view.