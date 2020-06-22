Sony Patents Targeted Gaming Feeds, Possibly For PlayStation 5 UI

Sony Interactive Entertainment has streamlined the PlayStation 5 user interface (UI) to only show games and related content that are relevant to the user.

According to a recently published patent, the upcoming PlayStation 4 successor has potentially been designed to record all interfactions made by a user and analyze the recorded data to establish the habits (likes/dislikes) of the user in question.

Hence, for example, the games they play the most on PlayStation 5, or the games they are purchasing on PlayStation Network, or the games they are generally inquiring about online, and such. PlayStation 5 will record all such interactions and identify multiple keywords, based on which content relevant to the user will be generated and displayed on the PS5 UI.

Information about an interaction by a user with an interactive content title and a plurality of interactive content titles may be stored in memory. A processor executes instructions stored in memory, which execution of the instructions by the processor analyzes the information stored in memory regarding interaction by a user with an interactive content title and identifies one or more keywords that characterize the user interaction with the interactive content title. Media stored in a database may be filtered based on the identified keywords and displayed within a targeted media feed on a user device of the user. The displayed targeted media may be updated based on new information regarding user interaction with the interactive content title.

The patent incidentally appeared only a few days after PlayStation’s vice president of UX design Matt MacLaurin confirmed that Sony will “soon” be revealing the new PlayStation 5 UI. He teased that the new UI is “a 100 percent overhaul” of the current PlayStation 4 UI.

He also added that the new PS5 UI uses “some very different new concepts” and was designed to be “practical” first and foremost. MacLaurin furthermore stated that PlayStation 5 uses “a whole new visual language” as a UI and for that matter, the current UI had to go through a “complete re-architecting” from the ground up.

While pointing out that “very few pixels” are left from the PlayStation 4 UI, MacLaurin stated that in terms of functionality, a user can navigate across the entire PlayStation 5 UI in a matter of milliseconds.

PlayStation 5 will launch this holiday season. There will be two different models to choose from where one of them, dubbed as the digital edition, will forego a disc drive.

Those who go with the standard edition though, which features a 4K Blu-ray drive, will be able to run all of their old PlayStation 4 discs without any issues.