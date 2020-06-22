How to Evolve Dusk Lycanroc in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Location and Stats

In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Dusk Lycanroc guide, we will tell you all that there is to know about this lupine Pokemon including how to Evolve Dusk Lycanroc in Pokemon Sword and Shield, its Location and Stats.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Dusk Lycanroc

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Lycanroc does not spawn in the wild. Instead, you can catch Rockruff from Isle of Armor areas and evolve it into Lycanroc.

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Rockruff is found in the following locations.

Challenge Road

Field of Honor (Max Raid Battles)

Training Lowlands (Max Raid Battles)

Potbottom Desert (Max Raid Battles)

Challenge Road (Max Raid Battles)

How to catch Dusk Lycanroc

In the above locations, you can catch Rockruff. Running around in these areas, players can spot one with a little effort.

If one does not appear, players can simply run into all of the Pokemon in an area and then “Run” away from the encounter to reset the spawning of new Pokemon to catch.

Dusk Lycanroc Abilities

Dusk Lycanroc has the following abilities in Pokemon Sword and Shield:

Keen Eye: Keen eyes prevent other Pokemon from lowering this Pokemon’s accuracy.

Vital Spirit: The Pokemon is full of vitality, and that prevents it from falling asleep.

Steadfast (Hidden): The Pokemon’s determination boosts the Speed stat each time the Pokémon flinches.

How to Evolve into Dusk Lycanroc

Dusk Lycanroc is a very rare evolved form of Rockruff. First, you need to capture a Rockruff which has the ability ‘Own Tempo’.

Then, level up your Rockruff to level 25 and evolve it between 7 pm and 8 am to obtain the Dusk Lycanroc! Don’t worry though as your Dusk Lycanroc will retail the rare Own Tempo ability.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Lycanroc is a Rock-type Pokemon, it is strong against Normal, Flying, Poison, and Fire-type Pokemon. It is weak against Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass-type Pokemon.

Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Lycanroc is weak.

Gyarados a Water and Flying-type Pokemon.

Milotic a Water-type Pokemon.

Rhyperior a Ground and Rock-type Pokemon.

Lapras a Water and Ice-type Pokemon.

Mamoswine an Ice and Ground-type Pokemon.

Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Lycanroc is strong.

Silvally a Normal-type Pokemon.

Arcanice a Fire-type Pokemon.

Togekiss a Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon.

Snorlax a Normal-type Pokemon.

Stats

Dusk Lycanroc has the following stats in Sword and Shield: