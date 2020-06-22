Dragon Quest Builders 2 No Longer Uses Denuvo

There were several frowning players when Dragon Quest Builders 2 was released in December with an added support for the Denuvo anti-tamper technology. However, nearly six months after, developer and publisher Square Enix has decided to remove the controversial anti-piracy scheme from the game.

Denuvo has always been the subject of much criticism. There have often been arguments put forward by players about the anti-tamper technology affecting in-game performance. Such claims have so far been denied by the officials but based on the overall perception of the player-base, Denuvo being scrapped for Dragon Quest Builders 2 will likely turn all of those frowns upside down.

Square Enix has wrestled with Denuvo flak in the past as well. Several games released by the publisher in the past decade have supported the anti-piracy scheme. However, much like Dragon Quest Builders 2, Square Enix has come around to remove Denuvo from those games after their release. Final Fantasy 15 and Trials of Mana though are still using Denuvo.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 on Steam features all of the season pass content that was previously released on consoles. That includes Hotto Stuff Pack, Modernist Pack, Aquarium Pack, Designer’s Sunglasses, Historic Headwear, Legendary Builder Outfit, Dragonlord’s Throne, and more.

Elsewhere, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics will soon be finishing up on Marvel’s Avengers, which incidentally looks to be coming without any traces of Denuvo on Steam. That being said, with the release still a few months away, anything could happen by then. Marvel’s Avengers will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020.