How to Catch Zeraora in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

Zeraora is an incredibly powerful Electric Type who is the focus of the new Max Raid Event in Pokemon Sword and Shield. In this guide, we’ve detailed all the information you need to know about How to Catch Zeraora in Pokemon Sword and Shield, its Locations and Stats.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Zeraora

How to Catch Zeraora

To celebrate the new Isle of Armor DLC in Pokemon Sword and Shield, a brand-new community challenge has been introduced in the form of a Zeraora Max Raid Battle. This event will be up and running until the 28th of June.

If one million or more players defeat Zeraora in the Max Raid Battle, then every one of those players will earn themselves a Shiny Zeraora.

Currently, this is the only way to obtain Zeraora as you cannot catch it during a battle, and nor does it spawn in the wild.

The only other way to get Zeraora in Sword and Shield is by transferring it from another game using HOME cloud service.

Zeraora Abilities

Zeraora has only one unique ability in Sword and Shield:

Volt Absorb: When Zeraora gets struck by an Electric move, it regenerates 25% of its max HP.

Zeraora Strengths and Weaknesses

Since Zeraora is an Electric type Pokemon, it is strong against Steel, Electric and Flying type moves. This means that Zeraora will take 0.5 times damage from these moves.

Zeraora is strongest against the following Pokemon:

Noivern

Jolteon

Charizard

Gyarados

Togekiss

Zeraora is weak against Ground type moves. It takes double the damage from these moves.

Zeraora is weakest against the following Pokemon:

Mamoswine

Flygon

Rhyperior

Steelix

Hippowdon

Zeraora Stats