Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor Dojo Upgrades Guide

In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor Dojo Upgrade guide, we will explain all the steps you need to follow to upgrade the Dojo, letting you better your train your favorite Pokemon to their full potential.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor Dojo Upgrades

Upgrading the Dojo is a story mission, it can be at the point in the game when you are done with Master Mustard’s trials and friendship increase with Kubfu, Honey will be talking about upgrading the Dojo.

Here in this guide, we have a list of all the Dojo Upgrades in Isle of Armor and the rewards that you will be getting with each upgrade.

After you are done getting Kubfu and beating Klara and Avery, when you go and talk to Honey she will tell you that she requires Watts to upgrade the Dojo.

When you help Honey out and give her Dojos that are required, there will be many new additions of building and things to the game and rewards too.

So, let’s cut to the chase, here is the complete list f required watts and the rewards for each Dojo upgrade.

5,000 Watts: Hair Stylist

Hair Stylist 10,000 Watts: Broken Rotomi Terminal

Broken Rotomi Terminal 20,000 Watts: Fixed Rotomi Terminal

Fixed Rotomi Terminal 30,000 Watts: Vending Machine with Fresh Water

Vending Machine with Fresh Water 40,000 Watts: Soda Pop in Vending Machine

Soda Pop in Vending Machine 50,000 Watts: Lemonade in Vending Machine

Lemonade in Vending Machine 100,000 Watts: Fresh Ingredients in Refrigerator

Fresh Ingredients in Refrigerator 200,000 Watts: Protein and Iron in Vending Machine

Protein and Iron in Vending Machine 300,000 Watts: Calcium and Zinc in Vending Machine

Calcium and Zinc in Vending Machine 400,000 Watts: HP Up and Carbos in Vending Machine

HP Up and Carbos in Vending Machine 500,000 Watts: League Card Background of Master Dojo

League Card Background of Master Dojo 800,000 Watts: Honey’s League Card

Honey’s League Card 1,000,000 Watts: Trainer Battle with Honey

Trainer Battle with Honey 3,280,000 Watts: Cutscene with Honey and Rare League Card

Now for the players who do not want to spend all these watts, we do recommend that you spend enough to get that Vitamin Vending Machine running and to experience a face on fight with Honey at a donation of 1,000,000 watts. Next 3,280,000 seem too much for the rewards. Still, it’s all up to you and whatever you want.