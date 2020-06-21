How to Catch Druddigon in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Location and Stats

If you are into dragons and firefights, chances are that you are already in a search for Druddigon. In this guide, we will explain how to catch Druddigon, its evolution, abilities, strengths, and weaknesses in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Note, this Pokemon is not available without the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Druddigon

It doesn’t take rocket science to figure out that being a cave Pokemon, this new fire brawler would be found in none other than a cave.

The location of Druddigon is not that difficult to pinpoint. All you have to do is look out for a small island towards the southeast. A little north of that island is a small cave.

Move into the cave to find Brawler’s Cave. This is where your Druddigon hunt ends.

Cross the river in front of you and ascend the hill. There will be plenty of Druddigon roaming around the place, but this is where the actual trouble begins.

This 5’03” tall Dragon-type Pokemon, weighing 306.4lbs, won’t let you get your hands on it that easy.

Make sure you are all geared up before you make an attempt at catching Druddigon.

Druddigon Evolution

Unfortunately, this Pokemon cannot be evolved as it does not have an evolution form in Generation 8

Druddigon Abilities

Ever seen a Pokemon take advantage of its rough skin to inflict damage to its opponents? Well, Druddigon will do it for you using its Rough Skin ability.

The Sheer Force ability will make the moves even more deadly by removing all other non-essential effects.

Finally, the ultimate Mold Breaker ability allows Druddigon to attack the opponent under all circumstances. Druddigon can’t get more ferocious than this!

Weaknesses and Strengths

This blood-curdling Pokemon will have its blood run cold when it is confronted by Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokemon.

Druddigon will also take damage from Fire, Water, Grass, and electricity type but to a lesser extent.

Druddigon will do marvels if it is put up against the king of fire, Charizard. It will also send Arcanine, Gyarados, Milotic, and Lapras crumbling to the ground. Fire will have the water-type Pokemon steaming in no time.

However, it advised not to send Druddigon in a fight against Hydreigon, Goodra, Togekiss, Haxorus, and Vanniluxe.

Druddigon Stats