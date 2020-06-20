There Will Be An Insomniac Spider-Man Sequel, Says Insomniac Games

One of the bigger games announced at the Playstation 5’s reveal event was a new Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games, focusing on Miles Morales. However, despite that game being a standalone expansion instead of a true sequel, there will be an Insomniac Spider-Man sequel as the studio itself has stated recently.

Considering that Miles Morales makes an appearance in the original Insomniac Spider-Man game, and is hinted at becoming Peter’s protege in webslinging, it’s not surprising that he would be getting his own story about coming into his own as Spider-Man.

However, since fans have been clamoring for a sequel, and the announcement at the Playstation 5 event was muddled over whether or not Spider-Man: Miles Morales was a standalone expansion or an actual sequel, it’s nice to see Insomniac actually confirm once and for all that it’s not.

Miles Morales has recently exploded in popularity as a character after Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse featured him as the main character, so it seems like before they do an Insomniac Spider-Man sequel, the studio wants to make sure he gets plenty of screentime on his own.

Insomniac’s statement about a sequel, made by the studio’s creative director Brian Horton, has confirmed that it will indeed be happening, but only after Miles Morales is done, meaning we still have a pretty long time to wait before anything about it comes up either at some future E3 or otherwise.

Considering Insomniac currently has enough on their plate already, what with developing two different games for the Playstation 5 (one being the Miles Morales expansion and the other being the new Ratchet and Clank game Rift Apart), they’re free to take all the time they need.

Either way, the Miles Morales expansion is still very important to the story of the games, so the Insomniac Spider-Man sequel will likely be referencing this at some point, maybe even giving players the option to swap back and forth between Miles Morales and Peter Parker.

However it comes out, the Miles Morales expansion will likely be one of the launch games for the Playstation 5, so if you’re a Spider-Man fan, be on the lookout for a more concrete release date sometime in the future.