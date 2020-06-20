Sports Games With DualSense Will Use Controller To Heighten Immersion

Upcoming sports games like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 do their best to simulate how it is to actually be on a football or soccer field, ranging from the roar of the crowd to the feeling of being tackled. However, how would it be if EA used their sports games with DualSense?

The Playstation 5’s DualSense controller has been marketed by Sony for being full of the greatest immersion tech that Sony has ever used. Including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a motion sensor, and new technology including a USB-C port and a new headphone jack, the controller would be perfect to help deepen immersion in sports games.

The controller isn’t the only way that the games will be helped along, either. Since it’s often been said that this coming generation will essentially eliminate load times, players will be able to speed through the load times of both FIFA and Madden to get to kick off faster.

Combining sports games with DualSense can help to make all of the ways that they already make use of haptic feedback even more efficient, ranging from the sounds of the crowds to the feelings of impacts. The better audio for both generations is sure to also help you feel even more immersed.

Along with all of this, off-ball humanization is also going to be a big part of the game. You’ll see players doing everything from adjusting kneepads to yelling for a pass in the endzone, with contextual reactions for fans and benched players in response to a touchdown.

Improved weather will also help to play into the feedback in sports games with DualSense. You may find the field becoming more slippery, for instance, if it rains during the game and your triggers now move more easily to signify how slippery it is.

This is all speculation for now, of course, but considering both FIFA 2021 and Madden NFL 2021 will both be coming out later this year, we won’t have much longer to wait before we can actually see the both of the in action and see just how much the Playstation 5’s controller can improve the experience.