[SPOILER ALERT] Is Abby Transgender in The Last of Us Part 2?

Note that the story below is spoiler heavy and might reveal information about certain characters in The Last of Us 2, including Abby and her group. If you don’t want to spoil your first run then we urge you to stop reading now. It’s a bit odd asking the question about whether or not Abby is transgender or not. However, players seem to be asking this question quite a lot.

The short answer is no. Abby, the main antagonist in The Last of Us 2 is not transgender. Her body structure might be buffed a bit more than a standard female body but that is by no means a reason for her to be transgender. In fact, there are a lot of reasons about why she’s not.

For starters, we see Abby as a kid. She’s a normal girl in a messy world. After losing her father, Abby finds herself in a group of people, trying to find her place within the community. As she ages and her tasks become harder and harder so does she. Living in a world like the one in The Last of Us, filled with infected humans and the threat of opposing groups needs strong hands and that’s what Abby does best.

From the beginning of the game, we see Abby slowly changing from a girl to an incredibly strong woman that takes out infected with a swing of the hand. She’s a prominent figure in her group and that comes as a privilege with her power. We even see her during the time she was in a relationship with Owen and at that time she was still immature, still not fully developing her strength. As she matures, you can see her getting leadership skills, making her more harsh and more stiff in her movements. After losing her father, she’s going her own path, not being daddy’s girl anymore. She’s now a capable leader.

Where you can clearly see that Abby is not transgender though is in one of the ending sequence scenes, where Ellie frees her. Abby without her tough muscle is exactly the same in body type as Ellie. Muscle is the most important thing you need to survive in the world of The Last of Us 2 and Abby is a strong survivor on that front. Going back to the initial question, no. Abby is not transgender. She’s incredibly muscular, and strong.