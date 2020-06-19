Will FIFA 21 Have Crossplay?

FIFA 21 was officially announced by Electronic Arts (EA) during EA Play Live 2020 earlier today for both current- and next-generation platforms. The current-generation releases will take place in fall while the next-generation releases will be dated somewhere down the road.

FIFA 21 will feature a free upgrade policy, meaning that those who purchase the new installment on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will respectively receive the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions for free when they become available. EA has stated that the next-generation upgrade window will last for an entire year. Hence, players will be able to avail the offer just before FIFA 22 launches.

On the subject of cross-platform play, EA has confirmed that FIFA 21 will not support crossplay between any platforms or generations for that matter. The publisher instead noted crossplay as a “long-term goal” that will hopefully be realized for the franchise somewhere in the future.

Allowing our players to play against each other on whichever platform they play EA SPORTS FIFA is a long-term goal of ours. At this moment we don’t have any news, but we’re continuing to investigate its integration and will share any updates when we have them.

That being said, FIFA 21 will support cross-save between both current- and next-generation platforms but only for a couple of modes. Any progress made within FIFA 21 Ultimate Team and Volta will be carried over from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and back, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back. Any progress made within the other modes like Career, online seasons, and Pro Clubs will be specific to the platform and will not be transferred.

FIFA 21 will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 9, 2020. There will also be a Google Stadia version which will be dated later alongside the next-generation versions.