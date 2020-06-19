Where is Destiny 2 Xur? Location and Items

Today, June 19 marks a new day for Xur to pop up in Destiny 2. The merchant will give players the opportunity to get some new exotic gear and say Hello to our beloved tentacle-faced friend.

This week, Xur will be located in IO in Destiny 2. More specifically, he is stationed at the Giant’s Scar Cave at the far right of the map. Check the image below for the exact location as depicted on the Where is Xur mobile app:

As for the items he’ll be carrying, you can find:

MK. 44 Stand Asides – Titan Leg Armor (23 Legendary Shards)

(23 Legendary Shards) The Dragon’s Shadow – Hunter Chest Armor (23 Legendary Shards)

(23 Legendary Shards) Starfire Protocol – Warlock Chest Armor (23 Legendary Shards)

(23 Legendary Shards) Crimson – Kinetic Hand Cannon (29 Legendary Shards)

(29 Legendary Shards) Five of Swords – Consumable (Free)

Fated Engram (97 Legendary Shards)

Getting the Fated Engram is a must if your pocket can handle it. Remember to get the Five of Swords for free and the Crimson if you’re looking for a reliable exotic handgun. Undeniably, this is a great selection of exotic items for Xur this week.

During the previous week, Xur was selling Black Talon(Sword), Radien Flux(Hunter Chest Armor), Synthoceps(Titan Gauntlets), and Promethium Spur(Warlock Leg Armor).

To buy items from Xur in Destiny 2, you’ll need Legendary Shards. You can easily obtain those by dismantling Legendary or Exotic gear. If you need more, you can get them by decrypting Engrams. Those have a low rate of acquisition, it is worth the try though.

Xur will spawn in another location next Friday, with brand new items available for purchase. Until then, Destiny 2 has a new event up before the release of its next expansion. Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals is available from June 9th to September 21st and includes a new dungeon, new gear and a Season Pass with even more rewards.