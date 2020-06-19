In this, The Last of Us Part 2 Weapon Locations, Upgrades, Best Weapons guide we will give you pinpoint locations of all the weapons you can get in TLoU 2 so that you don’t miss out on any weapons.

The Last of Us Part 2 Weapon Locations

The Last of Us 2 lets you experience different sorts of weapons ranging from weapons capable of Melee attacks to assault rifles.

Throughout the game, you will get your hands on a total of 12 different weapons, each with their own set of upgrades.

The guide will help you obtain every weapon from the world in The Last of Us 2 followed by the upgrade options available for that weapon.

Thanks to how the game works; in case you do not retrieve a weapon from its certain location you will get more chances to obtain it from some other location as the game progresses.

Semi-Auto Pistol

Ellie has this weapon as soon as the game starts you can find it in your inventory.

Weapon Upgrades

Fire Rate

Stability

Recoil

Capacity

Bolt Action Rifle

Similarly, Bolt action rifle is also available to Ellie from the start, in the inventory.

Weapon Upgrades

Stability

Capacity

6x Scope

Damage

Revolver

As soon as the Jackson chapter ends, Ellie will get this weapon in her inventory.

Weapon Upgrades

Fire Rate

Stability

Reload Speed

Damage

Pump Action Shotgun

While you are playing Chapter 2: Downtown, go to the bank which is the first ruined building on the left side of the Downtown Seattle Area.

Enter the bank and open the vault using the code 60-23-06. Ellie will use this weapon.

Weapon Upgrades

Fire Rate

Stability

Capacity

Bow

While you are in Chapter 3: Hillcrest, enter the building after seeing the black smoke and squeeze your way in through the garage.

You will get attacked by a new kind of infected enemy, kill him, and retrieve the bow from his body.

Weapon Upgrades

Draw Speed

Stability

Rangefinder

Military Pistol

Abby will automatically obtain this TLoU 2 gun as soon as the first part of Chapter 6, The Stadium ends. This can not be missed.

Weapon Upgrades

Fire Rate

Stability

Recoil

Capacity

Semi-Auto Rifle

This TLoU 2 weapon is obtained the same way as the Military Pistol.

Weapon Upgrades

Stability

Capacity

4x Scope

Burst Fire

Hunting Pistol

While you play as Abby in Chapter 6: On Foot, you will find this weapon in a building called “MS Corporation Software Drink Distribution Centre”, Late into the chapter.

When you reunite with Manny in the outdoor area after climbing down the ladder, trying to escape, go right to find a safe in this building, and use the code 17-38-07 to open it and get the pistol.

Weapon Upgrades

Stability

4x Scope

Damage

Double Barrel Shotgun

In Chapter 6: Hostile Territory you can find this weapon after making your way to the last shop on the left in the Chinatown area.

Go upstairs and kill the two enemies, jump on the balcony across the street, go left and drop down in the hole in the floor, kill the clicker her and behind the counter of the shop you just dropped into, find the shotgun.

Weapon Upgrades

Stability

Reload Speed

Damage

Crossbow

In Chapter 6: The Coast of Last of Us 2, you will automatically obtain this weapon. Don’t worry you won’t miss it.

Weapon Upgrades

4x Scope

Reload Speed

Flame Thrower

In Chapter 7: The Descent, getting the flamethrower is the part of the mission so there is no way you are going to miss it. Just progress through the objectives and get the flamethrower.

Silenced Machine Gun

At the start of The Resort, in Chapter 9: Santa Barbara, you will automatically obtain this weapon hence don’t worry about missing it.

Upgrading your weapons

Some of the weapons in the game are also upgradable. You can upgrade your weapons at any Workbench using scrap parts.

You will need certain tools to carry out the upgrading process for each weapon in TLOU 2. Once you have upgraded a weapon and its stats have been updated, the upgrades become irreversible.