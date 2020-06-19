Red Dead Online Hackers Spawn KKK Members Through A PC Mod

A recent mod and security breach by some hackers has allowed them to begin spawning Ku Klux Klan members into the PC version of Red Dead Online, the online multiplayer version of Red Dead Redemption 2. While Rockstar has yet to do anything about it, it’s another symptom of a huge amount of racism in the game.

The problem first came to light several days ago, when players began noticing that large numbers of KKK members were spawning in the Online portion of the game, something that shouldn’t be possible as those people are limited only to the game’s single-player mode.

The Ku Klux Klan is an American white supremacist group that was known around the time period (and even into the modern day) that advocates racial supremacy and in its heyday engaged in the torture, murder, and intimidation of freed blacks.

It’s likely that the Red Dead Online hackers who were able to get the KKK members into the game in the first place are a bunch of racist trolls just trying to rile people up (helped along by a number of actual racists in the game), but many players are calling on Rockstar to do something about it.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is actually no stranger to controversy like this. While the KKK does feature into the story mode, they’r often portrayed as a group of bumbling idiots who hurt themselves much more often than others. However, at least one player has gotten in trouble for repeatedly assaulting a suffragette in one of the game’s towns.

While Rockstar had previously shut down Grand Theft Auto Online servers in sympathy with the Black Lives Matter protests currently happening, players of Red Dead Online are calling on them to put their money where their mouth is and actually fight back against the racism currently permeating the game.

Hopefully Rockstar will actually do something about the Red Dead Online hackers and the mod that allows this and hopefully ban the perpetrators to the bargain. Historically accurate that it may be, it’s getting in the way of other peoples’ fun.