PewDiePie Is Suspicious Of Sony For Hiding Playstation 5 Price, Says “Not Good News”

Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, AKA “PewDiePie” is quite suspicious of Sony at present, and it revolves around the fact that the company still hasn’t announced the Playstation 5 price yet. While there has been a lot of speculation about it, not even the console event actually showed a price at any point.

Originally, when the Playstation 4 was about to come out, Sony was much faster about announcing the console’s price. While it wasn’t at the console’s original debut event, it was actually given out a short time later, at $399.

This price, a hundred dollars cheaper than the Xbox One, with higher processing power and a better selection of games, played big roles in allowing the Playstation 4 to completely dominate this past console generation. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case this time.

Some analysts predict that since the console apparently costs $450 to make that it will end up costing $499, though some are cynical and say it will cost even more. This is likely the reason for PewDiePie’s suspicion, and why Sony has yet to announce the Playstation 5 price.

Previously, a Playstation executive had said that they are focusing less on price and more on value for that price. Of course, value is really all the console has at this point, since apparently the Xbox Series X is more powerful this time.

While the console did have a large number of games unveiled for it during its official stream, ranging from classics like Ratchet and Clank, Sackboy, and a Demon’s Souls remaster, to sequels like Horizon Forbidden West, we can’t know how much that will affect people’s feelings about price.

Hopefully at some further point during the Summer of Gaming Sony will finally knuckle up and tell us the price and see if the amount of games we’ll be getting are enough to offset whatever the Playstation 5 price actually turns out to be.