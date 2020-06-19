Fortnite Update 2.74 Released, Emote Wheel Crash Fix

Fortnite has received some important updates in the form of Update 2.74. This patch is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will see that Fortnite Update 2.74 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size is around 1,5 GB on PlayStation 4. Take note that the developers fixed an annoying crash that can sometimes occur after using the Emote Wheel in the game. Below you will find the complete list of all Fortnite Update 2.74 patch notes.

Crash sometimes occurring after using Emote Wheel

Update 2

We’ve released a maintenance patch on PS4, Xbox One and Mac to address this issue. We’ll keep players updated as the issue is resolved on the remaining affected platforms.

Update

We’ve released a maintenance patch on PC to address this issue. We’ll keep Fortnite players updated as the issue is resolved on the remaining affected platforms.

Description

We’re aware of a crash that can sometimes occur after using the Emote Wheel. We’re working to address this and will provide an update when it’s resolved.

Platforms

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.73 (13.00) had a download and install size of around 8 GB on PlayStation 4. The developers finally introduced Chapter 2 Season 3 with new areas to explore, Marauders to face, and sharks to ride. You can also get the Season 3 Battle Pass to instantly unlock the Fade and Ocean Outfits.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account. I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.