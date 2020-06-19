FIFA 21 On Nintendo Switch Will Be Yet Another Legacy Edition

EA Sports has shared more information on FIFA 21 yesterday during the EA Play event. The game will launch on Playstation 4, Xbox One PC and Nintendo Switch. Sadly, the Switch edition of FIFA 21 will be a Legacy Edition as the previous installment. This means we’ll be getting no new content on the hybrid console.

As every year, 2020 will see a new take on the FIFA franchise with 21. The game will include new modes, graphics that will be easily “transferable” to next-gen consoles as well as all the latest ratings and player transfers. One thing we all wondered is where or not the FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch edition will too see all those changes. As it seems the answer is no.

According to EA, FIFA 21 on Nintendo Switch will be a Legacy edition, bringing updates to teams, players, and new kits. However, there will be no new modes and no new content. The FAQ reads:

The FIFA 21 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch features the latest kits and squad updates for the upcoming season, updated presentation (in-game menus and broadcast overlays), but no new game modes or gameplay innovations.

Also, the Switch edition of the game will not be available alongside other platforms. We’ll see Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC through Steam get the sport title in their libraries prior to Nintendo’s console. This comes as a surprise since, as far as we know, there won’t be any improvements to it.

Some big sad news came for all platforms too, yesterday. There will be no cross-play for the game on release. The team will have updates as soon as their testing is fruitful.

FIFA 21 releases on the aforementioned platforms on October 9th, 2020. The game will also release on next-gen consoles: Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, with the latter being available with Smart Delivery. Pre-orders for FIFA 21 are open already and you can get your copy early.