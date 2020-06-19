Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC & Multiplayer “Proportionately” Delayed

Cyberpunk 2077 has unfortunately been delayed for a second time and will now release after an additional couple of months. The extended development time though will mostly be used on polishing the base game and not on finishing the post-release plans which CD Projekt Red remains to unveil.

While addressing investors in a conference call earlier today, vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski confirmed (via VGC) that both the expansion packs and multiplayer component will be “proportionately” delayed.

CD Projekt Red previously teased that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive post-release content support on the same footing as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, meaning that players should expect at least a couple of full-blown story expansions and over a dozen add-ons. Nowakowski reiterated to investors that the post-release plans will be detailed soon and before Cyberpunk 2077 releases.

We haven’t specifically mentioned the number of DLCs – we prefer to call them expansions as they’re bigger than typical DLCs – but of course the fact that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been moved will proportionately move the release of such potential expansions. In terms of the number of expansions planned, I would not assume anything until we’ve actually announced that number – you will have to be a bit more patient; that piece of news is going to come at some point, probably not too far from now, but this is part of our marketing campaign to reveal it at some point.

Coming to the multiplayer component, Nowakowski reminded investors that multiplayer was always set as a long-distant goal. That being said, like the post-release expansions, the multiplayer component will be “proportionately delayed as well” for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red previously noted that online support, in whatever form, will only arrive roughly a year after the release of the base game. It was already speculated to be somewhere in late 2021. Following the new two-month delay, the multiplayer looks to have been pushed into 2022.

When it comes to multiplayer, similarly to the expansions, its launch is going to be proportionately delayed as well, although multiplayer is a bit more distant – so it’s a matter for the future anyway.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled for a release on April 16, 2020. The release date was then pushed back to September 17, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 will now release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020.

The silver lining being that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on day one. However, a “proper, full-blown next-gen version” will be released somewhere in 2021 which current-generation players will be able to avail as a free upgrade.