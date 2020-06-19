Crytek Will Upgrade CryEngine For PS5 & Xbox Series X

Crytek has decided to evolve its proprietary CryEngine with a series of upgrades in order to prepare for the next-generation consoles.

According to a roadmap update shared earlier today, the German-based developer will be equipping CryEngine with important new features and tools that will qualify the graphic engine as a “complete solution” for next-generation games running on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Mobile Support and Next-Generation Hardware: We’re working with Google and ARM to bring CRYENGINE to mobile and, of course, we‘re preparing CRYENGINE for upcoming hardware releases. We can’t wait to see what you can do with CRYENGINE on mobile, and, of course, we’re excited about seeing your CRYENGINE games running on more powerful consoles.

The proposed evolution will understandably be through updates to the current CryEngine 5 version and not through a new CryEngine 6 iteration. Epic Games made a similar announcement recently but which accompanied an iteration jump with Unreal Engine 5 for incredibly detailed and photo-realistic capabilities.

Crytek has made a vow to offer more and frequent roadmap updates for CryEngine in the coming months. The developer is expected to outline just how the graphic engine will be improved to make full use of next-generation hardware in the coming months.

Elsewhere, the CryEngine will be used to remaster the original Crysis, and presumably the latter installments as well. Furthermore, Crytek has also been discovered to be working on an unannounced triple-a project for current-generation platforms. Whether that turns out to be a new Crysis installment or not remains to be seen.

Crysis Remastered will be developed by Saber Interactive, a well-respected name when it comes to porting and remastering. Saber Interactive previously worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch, as well as Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, World War Z, and Ghostbusters: The Video Game.