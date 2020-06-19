Crash Bandicoot 4 Rated For PS4, Xbox One, Also Playable On Xbox Series X

Crash Bandicoot 4 appears to be all but officially confirmed right now, lending credence to several leaks and rumors from the past few months.

Earlier today, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee was spotted (via Gematsu) to have listed Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While the listing was removed soon after, the official synopsis and box art of the new installment can still be gone through below.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time rated for PS4, Xbox One in Taiwan https://t.co/BRn89XmnWC pic.twitter.com/ATI2ENhgUU — Gematsu (@gematsucom) June 19, 2020

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

Take note that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has not appeared for any other platform, including PC and Nintendo Switch. That being said, an accompanying snippet from the box art of the Xbox One version confirms that the game will be playable on Xbox Series X as well. The same messaging is missing from the box art of the PlayStation 4 version. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time should presumably be a free next-generation upgrade for all Xbox One players, which could possibly extended to PlayStation 4 players as well.

Based on the information available, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is being developed by Toys for Bob, the studio behind the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Many were expecting a new Crash Bandicoot to be led by Vicarious Visions instead, which was behind the recent Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Expect an official announcement to be made soon.