In this guide, we’ll detail all that you need to know about how to Evolve Tangela in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Location and Stats to add this creepy yet cute looking Pokemon to your roster.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Tangela

Tangela is a Grass Type Vine Pokemon that you can catch in the newly released Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC.

Tangela Locations

Tangela can be found inside the Forest of Focus in the Overworld. It can spawn in the following weather conditions:

Normal Weather

Raining

Intense Sun

Overcast

Thunderstorm

Snowing

Snowstorm

Sandstorm

Fog

Tangela has a 16% chance of spawning in this location on Isle of Armor and it spawns at a level of 10-15. Tangela’s Capture Rate is 45%

How to Evolve Tangela

Tangela only has one evolution which evolves it into ‘Tangrowth’. If you are unsure how to evolve Tangela to Tangrowth, you need to have it learn an Ancient Power, which it can learn at level 24.

Tangela Abilities

Tangela has three unique abilities:

Leaf Guard: This ability makes Tangela immune to status condition when it’s in harsh sunlight.

Chlorophyll: This ability effectively doubles Tangela’s speed stat when it’s in sunlight.

Regenerator (Hidden Ability): Tangela regenerates up to 33.3% of its max HP when its withdrawn from battle.

Tangela Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

Since Tangela is a Grass Type Pokemon, it is strong against Water, Grass, Ground and Electric Type Moves. This means that Tangela takes 0.5x times damage against these moves.

Tangela works best against the following Pokemon:

Milotic

Rhyperior

Mamoswine

Lapras

Weaknesses

Tangela’s grassy nature makes it weak against Poison, Bug, Flying, Fire and Ice type moves. This means that Tangela takes 2x damage against these moves.

Tangela is weakest against the following Pokemon:

Togekiss

Vanilluxe

Noivern

Gyarados

Arcanine

Tangela Stats