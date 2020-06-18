Nintendo Announces New Pokemon Snap Game For Nintendo Switch

A classic Pokemon game is making its return on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo announced today during its Pokemon presentation that New Pokemon Snap, a sequel to the original game, will be coming to Nintendo Switch. While there’s no official date for release yet, it’s still big news for older fans.

Pokemon Snap was first released back in 1999 for the Nintendo 64. In it, players took on the identity of a photographer who traveled around various islands filled with Pokemon to take pictures of for Professor Oak, who would grade you on the pictures at the end of each level.

Players have been hoping for another Pokemon Snap game for many years, and it seems like finally, after over two decades, they’ll be getting their wish. The game appears to be generally the same, but there will obviously be way more Pokemon and a graphical update.

Of course, it’s only an announcement trailer. New Pokemon Snap will hopefully have more things than the original game did other than Pokemon and new environments, but we’ll likely have to wait for further information from Nintendo before we can really get excited.

The announcement was only one part of Nintendo’s Pokemon package today, which included a number of other smaller game announcements like a Pokemon app to help kids brush their teeth, a puzzle game about running a cafe, new Pokemon Go content, information about the Pokemon Armor expansion (released today), and teasing a bigger announcement next week.

While most of these may fall by the wayside compared to the excitement over New Pokemon Snap, hopefully they’ll all be at least cute side games for Pokemon for players to enjoy. Once again we have no idea of when the game will release, but you can watch the trailer by following this link.

The game will be releasing exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.