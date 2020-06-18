The newly released Isle of Armor expansion for Pokemon Sword and Shield features some new and returning Pokemon, and the ability to join a Pokemon Dojo. This guide will walk you through instructions on How to Start the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC.

How to Start the Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor DLC

To begin this all-new DLC adventure and travel to the Isle of Armor, you will first have to buy the right version of the Isle of Armor expansion Pass and then update the game.

Make sure you buy the Isle of Armor expansion and not Crown Tundra, you don’t want to be the unlucky ones Nintendo refused to refund.

Once you’ve done that, start up the game. You will get a message, informing you that you have an Isle of Armor Pass key item.

To use this Pass and get to the Isle of Armor, you will have to head to Wedgehurst Train Station.

When you reach the Wedgehurst Train Station, a cutscene will play with Klara and slowpoke if it’s your first time there, otherwise, you can just get straight to business.

Talk to the station attendant near the ticket barriers, he’ll let you use your Armor Pass and travel to the Isle of Armor.

One of the best things about this DLC is that it doesn’t have any level restrictions – meaning, that you can take on the challenges in Isle of Armor whenever you like.

The battles in Isle of Armor DLC will be according to your Pokemon levels! You just need to have access to Wedgehurst station which you get within the first couple of hours of the game.

Among other features, there are a bunch of new Pokemon joining the generation 8 roster as well as some returning from the previous generations. As we mentioned before, you can not only join a Pokemon Dojo on Isle of Armor but also have the ability to upgrade and customize your dojo to make it unique.