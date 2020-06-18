This guide will help you out when it comes to tips on How to Evolve Roserade in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats. We will be showing you every detail regarding Roserade, which includes where to find it, its evolutions, abilities, strengths, weaknesses and its base stats.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Roserade

An elegant Pokemon, for an elegant trainer. Roserade is a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon. A perfect ally, with a good balance in its overall stats making it a worthy addition to your Pokedex.

Roserade Locations

You can find Roserade at a level of 41 wandering around in Hammerlocke Hills, during either an Overcast or Fog weather.

Moreover, Roserade’s pre-evolutionary form, Budew, can be found in various locations namely, Route 4, Dappled Grove, East Lake Axewell, Giant’s Mirror, Rolling Fields, Axew’s Eye, Dusty Bowl, Giant’s Mirror, and South Lake Miloch.

Roserade Evolutions

Roserade evolves from Budew, which can be captured from one of the locations mentioned above. In order to evolve Budew, you need high Friendship, and Daytime, which will result in Budew evolving into Roselia.

Roselia can then be further evolved into its final form; Roserade, using a shiny stone.

Roserade Abilities



Natural Cure – Nullify all status effects once Pokemon is switched out.

Poison Point – Chance to poison attacker upon contact (30% chance).

Technician – Power up weaker moves (With base power of 60 or less).

Weaknesses and Strengths

You do not want Roserade to be caught in a fight against a Flying, Fire, Ice, or Psychic-type Pokemon, as it will take increased damage from the mentioned types.

Roserade is however a formidable foe if pitted against Water, Electric, Fighting, Fairy, and Grass-type Pokemon.

Stats