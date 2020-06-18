Pokemon: Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC has brought to the players numerous new additions of Pokémon as well as some new evolutions to the others. In this guide, we will help out with tips regarding How to Evolve Fomantis in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Fomantis

Fomantis is a Grass-type sickle Pokemon. In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Fomantis is found in the following locations.

Fields of Honor

Soothing Wetlands

Forest of Focus

Challenge Beach

Training Lowlands

Max Raid Battles

How to catch Fomantis in Pokemon Sword and Shield

In the above locations you can catch Fomantis. Running around in these areas, players can spot one with a little effort.

If one does not appear, players can simply run into all of the Pokemon in an area and then “Run” away from the encounter to reset the spawning of new Pokemon to catch.

Fomantis Base Stats

HP: 40

Attack: 55

Defense: 35

Special Attack: 50

Special Defense: 35

Speed: 35

Fomantis Abilities

Leaf Guard: Prevents status conditions in harsh sunlight.

Contrary (Hidden): Makes stat changes have an opposite effect.

Fomantis Evolutions

Fomantis has 1 evolution in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Fomantis evolves into Lurantis when level 34 is reached.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Fomantis is a grass-type Pokemon, it is strong against Ground, Water, Grass and Electric-type Pokémon. It is weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire and Ice type Pokémon.

Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Fomantis is weak.

Arcanine a Fire type Pokemon.

Togekiss a Fairy and Flying type Pokemon.

Gyrados a Water and Flying type Pokemon.

Vanilluxe an Ice type Pokemon.

Noiven a Flying and Dragon type Pokemon.

Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Fomantis is strong.