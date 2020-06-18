How to Fix Pokemon Home Error Code 8807

Nintendo is apparently having issues with Pokemon Home right now, with a specific error code in particular being responsible for the woes of most fans that are currently attempting to use the service. The Pokemon Home error code in question 8807, thankfully already has a fix from Nintendo, which we’ll show you.

Pokemon Home is Nintendo’s service that came out back in February, which allows players to be able to store their Pokemon safely and be able to transfer them to other games like Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

First, you’ll have to log into the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Home. The actual fixing part comes now. It might seem scary at first, since it involves deleting save data, but Nintendo has said that it won’t actually affect the Pokemon you have stored in Pokemon Home.

First, you’ll select System Settings. Then, from there, go to Data Management, then hit Delete Saved Data. If you have a Parental Controls PIN, then you’ll have to enter that. Selecting Pokemon Home, then selecting the user whose data you want to delete, will let you delete the saved data.

This all should help to get rid of the Pokemon Home error code and let you be able to work with the game again, and you won’t be losing any of your Pokemon to the bargain. You also only have to delete the save data for users who are having the error, not everyone.

Considering that Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Armor expansion just released today, you’ll likely want to be putting as many Pokemon as possible in Pokemon Home, and you can’t do that with the Pokemon Home error code happening. Hopefully this guide will help you be able to solve this error and be able to get back to using the app properly.