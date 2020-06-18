In Pokemon Sword and Shield, to evolve a Galarian Slowpoke into a Galarian Slowbro, you need to have some special items. In this guide, we will help you find these items, Galarica Twigs in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Galarica Twigs are an item introduced in the Isle of Armor DLC. In this guide, we will explain how to get the Galarica Twigs in Sword and Shield.

How to Find Galarica Twigs in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Galarica twigs are found in certain areas in the Galar region. These twigs are from a special tree species known as Galarica, hence the name.

The areas where they can be found are only accessible if you have purchased the Pokemon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokemon Shield Expansion Pass.

After arriving in the area, you will easily be able to collect the twigs from the trees.

You need to collect a total of 8 Galarica Twigs. After you collect 8 twigs, head to an Island which is located in the Workout sea from the Armor station in Field of Honor.

On this Island, you will meet a lady who will weave a bracelet from the twigs for you. Use the bracelet on a Galarian Slowpoke to evolve it into a Slowbro.

Keep in mind that it is a single-use item only and once used, it will be gone.

So far we have only discovered one use for this item since we already knew that different Pokemon evolve differently.

We will update the guide with more information once we figure out if there are any other uses of Galarica Twigs or if there are more locations to collect Galarica Twigs from in Isle of Armor DLC.