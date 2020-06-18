Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.20 Is Out, Additions And Adjustments

A brand new patch went live for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. With Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.20, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as the download and install size is around 860 MB. Something that stands out is that the developers added information about available additional content to the title screen and made a few adjustments. Below you will find the complete list of all Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.20 patch notes.

Added data for Tao Pai Pai’s Pillar.

Added a random playback feature for BGM tracks.

Added information about available additional content to the title screen.

Adjusted the animation for Goku’s Dragon Fist Super Attack.

Made other adjustments.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.11 was quite a small patch, as there was only one confirmed patch note. Take note that the developers only made a few unknown adjustments to the game, but to be honest, we did not expect any new content or features to be added.

In other news, Bandai Namco Entertainment has recently released a brand new DLC called “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 1”. This DLC released on April 28, and added new Goku and Vegeta transformations and a powerful final boss: Beerus from Dragon Ball Super.

A very interesting detail is that you can access this downloadable content whenever you want, even if you are at the beginning of the game, since there are different levels of training. It is perfectly possible to start a new game, go to level 250, and unlock all the transformations before you obtain them following the normal course of history, although it is not something that I recommend you do.

I remind you that BANDAI NAMCO and CyberConnect2’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released on January 17, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.