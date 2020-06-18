Digital Foundry Goes Into Detail On Playstation 5 Games Ray Tracing

With all of the graphical power that consoles will be having when they release next generation, various graphical terms like ray tracing and framerate have become more relevant lately. Digital Foundry in particular has taken it upon themselves to talk about Playstation 5 games ray tracing in the next generation.

Ray tracing is the process of light in video games being made to behave and look like real light, meaning things like shadows, shining on glossy surfaces, and more. Efficient ray tracing without compromising framerate is a big part of many consoles and their graphical power.

Multiple games that were revealed for the Playstation 5 feature ray tracing in some way, including Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Stray, Demon’s Souls, and Pragmata. However, Digital Foundry says that the Playstation 5 games ray tracing doesn’t appear to go the whole hog on games.

For instance, in Gran Turismo, even though ray tracing is taken full advantage on PS5 due to mapping on the car bodies that help dictate how the light would shine on cars, but to do that Polyphony Digital has taken shortcuts. These include cutting down reflex resolution to a quarter, and the use of interlacing or checkerboarding interfaces, as the reflections have serrated lines.

Ratchet and Clank also makes use of ray tracing on PS5, but its use seems mainly limited to glossy surfaces and only to a few other objects, so Insomniac is likely not making use of the full forms of ray tracing, likely to focus on other more visible aspects of the world and maintain speed and framerate.

Without any gameplay of Stray, Demon’s Souls, or Pragmata we can’t really make any indication of how those games will look either, but hopefully Playstation 5 games ray tracing will be able to be used more effectively by games in the future. In the meantime we’ll have to actually wait for the Playstation 5 and these games to come out to see how they look.