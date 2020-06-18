Destiny 2 Update 1.53 (2.9.0.1) Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

A brand new patch released for Bungie’s Destiny 2. Take note that this patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Destiny 2 Update 1.53 (2.9.0.1) is quite a small patch, as the download and install size is around 480 MB on PS4. Something that stands out is that they fixed an issue where Prime Engrams rewarded Hunter armor to Warlocks. Below you will find the complete list of all Destiny 2 Update 1.53 (2.9.0.1) patch notes.

Controller Remapping: Fixed an issue where Sprint would cancel if players pressed the Sprint action multiple times.

Fixed an issue where Sprint would cancel if players pressed the Sprint action multiple times. Sandbox – Antaeus Wards: Remove Super energy bonus and increase Sprint time required to activate.

Remove Super energy bonus and increase Sprint time required to activate. Mods: Fixed an issue where Season of Arrivals mods were available to equip without players first unlocking them.

Fixed an issue where Season of Arrivals mods were available to equip without players first unlocking them. Mods: Fixed an issue where the Breach Resonator artifact armor mod was not granting its benefits when equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Breach Resonator artifact armor mod was not granting its benefits when equipped. Mods: Fixed an issue where the Guardian Angel artifact armor mod was not granting its benefits when equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Guardian Angel artifact armor mod was not granting its benefits when equipped. Mods: Fixed an issue where the Volatile Conduction mod had the wrong buff text and icon while its perk was active.

Fixed an issue where the Volatile Conduction mod had the wrong buff text and icon while its perk was active. Finishers: Fixed an issue where the Overhead Heel Crush Finisher showed Void energy even when other subclasses were equipped thanks to this Destiny 2 patch.

Fixed an issue where the Overhead Heel Crush Finisher showed Void energy even when other subclasses were equipped thanks to this Destiny 2 patch. Finishers: Fixed an issue where the Aerial Snap Kick Finisher showed Void energy even when other subclasses were equipped.

Fixed an issue where the Aerial Snap Kick Finisher showed Void energy even when other subclasses were equipped. Activities – General: Fixed an issue where players were unable to progress the Season of Arrivals intro quest due to full inventory of Umbral Engrams.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to progress the Season of Arrivals intro quest due to full inventory of Umbral Engrams. Activities – General: Fixed an issue where there were visible holes are present in the EDZ terrain where the Seraph Towers were placed in Season of the Worthy.

Fixed an issue where there were visible holes are present in the EDZ terrain where the Seraph Towers were placed in Season of the Worthy. Activities – Investment: Fixed an issue where Prime Engrams rewarded Hunter armor to Warlocks thanks to this Destiny 2 patch.

Fixed an issue where Prime Engrams rewarded Hunter armor to Warlocks thanks to this Destiny 2 patch. Activities – Investment: While we understand Warlocks want to up their fashion game, capes are for Hunters or Lord Saladin.

While we understand Warlocks want to up their fashion game, capes are for Hunters or Lord Saladin. Activities – Investment: Fixed an issue where the bonus Clan bounty would not gain progress from Grandmaster Nightfall completions.

Fixed an issue where the bonus Clan bounty would not gain progress from Grandmaster Nightfall completions. Activities – Investment: Removed the Collections badge requirement from the “Dredgen” title.

Removed the Collections badge requirement from the “Dredgen” title. Activities – Trials: Fixed an issue where players were unable to visit the Lighthouse when completing a flawless passage.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to visit the Lighthouse when completing a flawless passage. Activities – Trials: As such, Trials of Osiris will be available once more on June 19, 2020.

As such, Trials of Osiris will be available once more on June 19, 2020. Error Codes: Introduced a minor fix for Beaver errors.

In other news, the first details of the next Bungie game, the creators of Halo, Destiny, and Destiny 2, have been released through two job offers detected by the VGC medium. It will be an RPG focused on loot systems and rewards, it will have a comic tone and from its very creation, a product is being thought that is attractive to all cultures and allows the creation of cosplays.

I remind you that Bungie’s Destiny 2 released on September 6, 2017 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; on October 24, 2017 for PC; and on November 19, 2019 for Google Stadia.