Cyberpunk 2077 Has Been Delayed Again: “Huge Number Of Things To Iron Out”

CD Projekt Red has made the unfortunate decision to delay Cyberpunk 2077 for a second time and that too by another couple of months.

Taking to Twitter just now, studio co-founder Marcin Iwiński and studio head Adam Badowski stated that CD Projekt Red only releases a game when the game is completely done. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently finished in terms of both content and gameplay. However, the “abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other” requires the developer to “properly go through everything, balance game mechanics, and fix a lot of bugs” before release.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled for a release on April 16, 2020. The release date was then pushed back to September 17, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 will now release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020.

The Google Stadia version was recently confirmed to drop by the end of 2020. Even with Cyberpunk 2077 pushed closer to the holiday season, the Stadia version will unlikely join the rest of the platforms for a simultaneous launch. CD Projekt Red has categorically stated that the base game needs to be cleaned out, which means that any work related to the Stadia version will only take place afterwards, at least unless stated otherwise.

The delay also means that the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077 got pushed back even further. It was previously slated to arrive roughly a year after the release of the base game and now looks to be well into late 2021 or early 2022.

CD Projekt Red will be hosting an online event exclusively for Cyberpunk 2077 called Night City Wire next week. The livestream to presumably showcase new gameplay footage and potentially discuss post-release content plans was originally supposed to take place over a week ago. However, in respect of the ongoing protests in the United States against systemic racism and police brutality, CD Projekt Red decided to push the event ahead because “more important things” are happening right now.