Star Wars Squadrons Controls Will Support Joysticks And Full HOTAS Rigs

Yesterday, Electronic Arts announced the upcoming Star Wars Squadrons game, a game focused entirely on the starfighter combat of the Star Wars setting. Today, creative director Ian Frazier said on Twitter that Star Wars Squadrons controls would also support joysticks and full HOTAS (Hands On Throttle-And-Stick) rigs if players decided to play that way.

Considering the game is entirely flight-based, it stands to reason that anyone who’s interested should be able to actually play the game with such a control configuration. It’s also one more factor that makes Squadrons a modernized version of the highly popular Star Wars: X-Wing games.

Much like those games, which came out back in the 90s, Star Wars Squadrons will put you in the role of a pilot of the New Republic or the Galactic Empire in the final years of the Galactic Civil War, allowing squadrons of five players each to put each other’s piloting skills to the test.

In addition to the Star Wars Squadrons controls being accessible for flight sticks and more, players will be able to choose between a number of Star Wars ships to pilot, carefully balancing shields, weapons, and engines in order to stay alive in a dogfight.

Flight sticks and hand on throttles aren’t the only ways to play the game either. In addition to regular controllers, the game will also have Playstation VR support for that extra bit of immersion, if you’re still missing that Rogue One tie-in VR demo.

So far we only have the game’s reveal trailer (which you can watch here) along with some press release blurbs to go on, but apparently EA Play Online will be showing off actual gameplay of the game on June 18 where we can hopefully see some of the Star Wars Squadrons controls in action.

The game will be releasing on October 2 for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.