Persona 4 Golden Secret Laboratory Walkthrough

This Persona 4 walkthrough will cover the Secret Laboratory dungeon. Persona 4 Golden Secret Laboratory is the sixth dungeon in the TV World that you can attempt between September 16th, and October 5th.

This P4G dungeon has 9 floors and shares a lot of similarities to a sci-fi secret base. We will go over everything you need to know about unlocking and attempting the dungeon.

Persona 4 Golden Secret Laboratory

Getting the Secret Laboratory’s dungeon location requires you to perform certain tasks on specific days. Head to the high school and speak with a girl who is in front of Classroom 1-2.

Then go find the girl at the practice building before talking to the cop at the north end of the shopping district by Konishi Liquors.

You can only find him there on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Afterward you need to chat up Chie at the Samegawa Flood Plain Riverbed before heading back to the cop again.

He will tell you about Naoto’s obsession with the cases. Then head to the Tatsuhime Shrine to talk with the housewife before heading to the shopping district South on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

If you talk with the cop there, he will inform you that Naoto is being treated like a child. You now have the location of the dungeon.

The P4G Secret Laboratory dungeon is unique in that its floors descend. When you reach the sixth basement floor, you will have to try to get past a locked door with the use of a Leader Card.

After going through the area, you will come across a Research Card inside a treasure chest, before to a locked door on the fourth basement floor. Here you will have to engage in a boss fight.

Dominating Machine Boss Fight

This boss fight is fairly easy to get through. Have your team attack the boss and then watch out when it uses the Power Charge – Herculean Strike combo.

It shouldn’t deal too much damage if you party members are leveled up but you should guard just to be safe.

Keep landing hits to finish the fight quickly. If you don’t defeat the boss right away then it will use its last bit of HP to cast a Heavy Almighty Damage spell.

After you’ve won, you can pick up the leader card and open the previously mentioned locked door.

Shadow Noato

Head to the final basement on the 9th floor where you will encounter Naoto confronting another Naoto.

The latter will tell you that Naoto isn’t male and a shadow battle will start.

Skills

Agidyne: Deals Heavy Fire damage to one party member

Attack: Deals Basic Physical damage to one party member

Brave Blade: Deals Severe Physical damage to one party member

Bufudyne: Deals Heavy Ice damage to one party member

Debilitate: Decreases Attack, Defense, and Hit/Evasion rates of one party member

Dekaja: Removes all positive effects of the entire party

Dekunda: Removes all negative effects of Shadow Naoto

Element Zero: Nullifies Elemental Resistances on the entire party

Galgalim Eyes: Inflicts Enervation on one party member, and reduces their HP to 1

Garudyne: Deals Heavy Wind damage to one party member

Heat Riser: Increases Attack, Defense, and Hit/Evasion rates for Shadow Naoto

Mabufudyne: Deals Heavy Ice damage to entire party

Magarudyne: Deals Heavy Wind damage to entire party

Maragidyne: Deals Heavy Fire damage to entire party

Maziodyne: Deals Heavy Electric damage to entire party

Megidolaon: Deals Severe Almighty damage to entire party

Mute Ray: Deals small HP and SP damage while inflicting Silence on one party member.

Ziodyne: Deals Heavy Electric damage to one party member

Shadow Naoto is a fast Boss so you need to be quick. If Yukiko is in the team then get her to use Fire Break to get rid of the resistance of fire and have Makarakarn use the Mute Ray to reflect incoming attacks.

This boss can affect your team’s stats by using Heat Riser or nullify your resistances with Element Zero before following it up with Galgalim Eyes.

However it will rarely use Megidolaon, so you can win pretty easily if your entire team is well prepared and leveled up.

Eventually, Naoto will come to the realization that everyone must accept the character for who they are. Naoto then succumbs to fatigue and the rescue is completed.

Extreme Vessel Optional Boss Fight

Once the rescue is done, you can head to B9F to face Extreme Vessel.

Skills

Agidyne: Deals Heavy Fire damage to one party member

Bufudyne: Deals Heavy Ice damage to one party member

Garudyne: Deals Heavy Wind damage to one party member

God’s Hand: Deals Severe Physical Damage to one party member

Mabufudyne: Deals Heavy Ice damage to entire party

Magarudyne: Deals Heavy Wind damage to entire party

Maragidyne: Deals Heavy Fire damage to entire party

Maziodyne: Deals Heavy Electric damage to entire party

Mind Charge: The next magic attack will be 2.5 times greater in power.

Power Charge: The next physical attack will be 2.5 times greater in power.

Rebellion: Increases the Critical Hit rate of the user

Virus Wave: Inflicts Heavy Physical damage to entire party with a chance of Poison

Ziodyne: Inflicts Heavy Electric damage to one party member

This boss fight is difficult since the Extreme Vessel can instantly knock out you party members with the boosted God’s Hand.

Use Tetrakarn or a Persona that nullifies physical attacks in order to survive. Guard against magical attacks since the boss will boost its own critical hit rate and double the damage.

If you get hit by the Virus Wave then your whole team can get poisoned.

Your best course is to deal Wind and Physical damage to stagger and deal damage. Winning the fight will reward Naoto with a new weapon known as Algernon.