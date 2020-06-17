Origin Overlay Causing Performance Issues For Mass Effect 3 On Steam

Mass Effect 3 and its post-release expansions were finally added to Steam last week to complete the entire trilogy on the popular digital marketplace. The first two installments were available on Steam for years but the third one was kept exclusive to Origin until Electronic Arts recently decided otherwise.

Unfortunately, the Steam version of Mass Effect 3 has reportedly been suffering from performance issues that are yet to be addressed. The root cause has been narrowed down by players to the Origin overlay which remains permanently enabled even when running the game on Steam. Despite disabling the Origin overlay from the Origin settings, Mass Effect 3 automatically enables the Origin overlay in the background on Steam. The result being stuttering and laggy gameplay, as well as constant frame-rate drops even on high-end rigs.

Interestingly, some players have noted that Mass Effect 3 was suffering from performance issues even on Origin. They just disabled the Origin overlay to make the stutters and lags disappear. However, the same solution doesn’t work on Steam since the client force-enables the Origin overlay regardless. Neither Electronic Arts nor DICE have issued any statements.

Elsewhere, the entire Mass Effect trilogy is said to be finally getting remastered. BioWare has been hinting as such since 2020 began and the remastered trilogy is reportedly slated for a release later in fall.

The developer was openly asking the community last year about what they wanted from a new Mass Effect installment. Michael Gamble, project director, and Casey Hudson, general manager, raked in a lot of feedback at the time as well as teasing that the Mass Effect universe still has a lot of untold stories. Perhaps a new entry in the franchise once the remastered trilogy is out would be a good bet. Everyone wants to forget the Mass Effect: Andromeda happened. Jumping from the trilogy to a new and fresh take would be a good bet indeed.