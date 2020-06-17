Fortnite Update 2.73 (13.00) Released, Chapter 2 Season 3

Epic Games’ Fortnite has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.73 (13.00) has a download and install size of around 8 GB on PlayStation 4. The developers finally introduced Chapter 2 Season 3 with new areas to explore, Marauders to face, and sharks to ride. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Fortnite Update 2.73 (13.00).

Fixed an issue, on the XL Mountain Island, where a pine tree was floating above the terrain

Fixed an issue where islands using the matchmaking portals were underwater

Fixed an issue where My Island settings were missing

Fixed an issue where player names and location setting was not functioning

Fixed an issue where players could respawn in games that do not allow respawning while in game.

Fixed an issue where overlapping sequencers set to infinite loop and activate on game start prevented games from loading correctly.

Fixed an issue where water texture failed to appear around the island on mobile thanks to this Fortnite Season 3 update.

Fixed an issue where crash occur when players try to get into a featured island match using a matchmaking portal.

Fixed an issue where Stink Bombs would show a golden orb when thrown by players using the Midas outfit.

Fixed an issue where the Cozy Campfire would leave an invisible collision when a player leaves and rejoins the same island.

Fixed an issue where cancelling an object placement using the phone tool could break cut functionalities with the phone.

Fixed an issue where the Pressure Plant Station was displaying outside of the boundary line preview.

Chapter 2 Season 3

The Island in Fortnite has flooded, there are new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and… sharks to ride? Survive more than just the Storm. Adapt to the new flooded way of life on the Island. Watch your back! Defend yourself from new Marauders as they crash down onto the island and challenge your survival. There’s plenty more to discover in Season 3 dive in now!

Get the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass now to instantly unlock the Fade and Ocean Outfits. Also, explore the Fortilla where you can unlock Challenges and gain Battle Pass XP. Be on the lookout for Aquaman, who will splash down later in the Season. Always wanted to customize your own Umbrella? Well now you can! Get the Battle Pass and get access to the Build-A-Brella. Complete Challenges in Fortnite and make this Umbrella uniquely yours.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

Here you will find the complete list of all Fortnite Update 2.73 (13.00) patch notes. I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.