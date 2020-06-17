In Desperados 3 you will get a bounty where you have to find and kill 31 Devs, netting you a Veteran Bounty Hunter Achievement in the process. So, in this Desperados 3 Hidden Dev Locations guide we have listed all the Dev locations to make your bounty hunting endeavor easier.

Desperados 3 Hidden Devs Locations

The Devs or bounty targets are located in different missions and hiding in plain sight so you will have to carefully look at your enemies before you decide who to kill.

Below we have given the locations of all the 31 Hidden Devs in Desperados III

First Dev will be the John “Bastard Operator” Mccroth, he will be found during the ‘Running Late on Payday’ mission. He will at the end of a hill close to railway tracks. There will be John and a gunman there, so go from behind john and distract gunman with a fake coin toss and then kill both of them with knife. Get to the railway tracks and walk on the wrecked train and you will find the next Dev Billy “Beer Hatin’ Rigface” Ben. He is also in the “Running Late on Payday” mission. You will see Billy with a civilian tied up on the right side of train tracks. Kill him with a pistol, that will be easier. The next one is Buffalo Jesse Holyday Dev; you will find him during the Troublemakers in Flagstone mission. In the town square, you will see a building being constructed, buffalo will be standing in right on the door of the building with a gun his hands. Next on is Jina Lebrush Dev and will be found in “The Magnificent Five” mission. She will be standing inside a fenced area with a gunman, get the angle right and throw the knife. Next one is Guitar Slingin’ Peccoz Phil Dev, he will also be found during “The Magnificent Five” mission. He is standing on top of a water tank near a big fireplace. Climb the ladder and kill him. Next one is Terrence “Timebomb” Mcspencer Dev, and he will be found in “The Bridge at Eagle Falls” mission. He will be at a mining site with and standing right next to a bomb that is to be used to blast the mine. Go to the bomb button and press it to kill him. Next on is Ramon Almodovar Dev who can be found during “The Bridge at Eagle Falls” mission. He will also be at a mining site and will be standing on a platform made on the side of a hill. Use gun to easily kill him. Next one is Restless Ann Dev and will be found during “One Good Shot” mission. She will be standing on a hillside with another person, get closer and kill her with a knife. Next one is Sheriff Dorian O’Really Dev and will be found during the “One Hell of a Night” mission. He will be at the woodworks of the town talking to a gunman. Get two people and kill them both with fists. Next one is Tody “Leisurly” Dalton Dev and will be found during the mission “Louisiana Voodoo”. He will be near the river standing on a watch tower. Kill him with the gun. Next one is Leo “See No Evil” Longley Dev and he will also be in the mission “Louisiana Voodoo”. He will also be on a watch tower near river. You can kill him with a knife. Next one is Nishi The Kid Dev and will be found during the mission “Back Alley Jazz”. As the name suggests, this Nishi will be in the back alley near some houses in the street. The next one is Bugtrapper Frilke Dev and will be found during the mission “Burn the Queen”. He will be sitting next to a fireplace in the forest. There is nobody around so you can easily kill him. Next one is Ray Farewell Dev and will also be found during the mission “Burn the Queen”. He will be standing on top of a cabin with a gun, you can easily climb from behind and kill him. Next one is Calamity Cem Dev and will be found during the mission “Dirt and Blood”. She will be standing in the town street with two other men, talking. Kill her by distracting those men and then firing the shot. Next one is the Detective Mo Von Presswald Dev and will also be found in the mission “Dirt and Blood”. He will be at the shipyard, with one gunman and two other people examining a dead body. Distract the gunman and kill him. This next Dev is Mountain Phil and he will be found during the mission “A Cart full of Gunpowder”. He will be standing on a wood platform right to the rail track, you can easily kill him with gunshot or knife. The next hidden Dev who is Domlyn The Bass is also in the mission “A Cart full of Gunpowder” and he will be standing on a wooden platform left of the rail tracks, with a gunman walking close to tracks. The next hidden Dev is Ramona The Dirty and will be found in the mission “The Wages of Pain”. She will be on top of a roof of a house near railway tracks and you can easily shoot her from down below or go upstairs to melee. Next hidden Dev is Jones “The Lame” Mccodings and will be found in the mission “The Wages of Pain”. Jones will be inside a fenced area on top of a roof with a gunman as well. He will be sleeping so just climb up the roof from behind the gunman and kill them both. This hidden Dev is Matthew “Sleepy” Mcelderly and he will be found during the mission “A Captain of Industry”. He will be inside a barn and sleeping right beside a horse. You can easily kill him. The next hidden Dev is Maze Trapper Simon and will be found in the mission “A Captain of Industry”. As the name suggests, he will be inside a maze right to the main street. Get inside the maze and kill him. Next hidden Dev is Felicity “Right Hand of the Devil” in the mission “The Old and the New”. She will be in the dunes left to the village, sleeping. You can easily sneak and kill. The next hidden Dev is Hambino “Left Hand of the Devil” in the mission “The Old and the New”. He will be standing by the bridge in the village and you can shoot him. Now all the remaining hidden Devs of the Desperados III Veteran Bounty Hunter Trophy are going to be at one place. They will all be encountered in the mission “The Old and the New”. They will all be standing in a circle at a place which looks like to be a graveyard in the village. You have to take care of all of them at once now.

These are all the hidden Devs of Desperados III Veteran Bounty Hunter; you need to kill all 31 of them in order to get Veteran Bounty Hunter Trophy.